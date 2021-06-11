Television writer Motuba reflective in her debut play

Diaparo Tsa Mama deals with loss, grief and womanhood

With her TV acting and scriptwriting profile well-documented, Rorisang Motuba is spreading her wings to stage and theatre directing.



Motuba makes her debut in theatre directing with her own play Diaparo Tsa Mama (my mother’s clothes) that is staged virtually by Market Theatre. The play is part of the series of 10 productions of "Salute the Playwright", an initiative by the Newtown-based arts institution...