Stricter lockdown puts freeze on live shows

Black Coffee's gig postponed

A number of high-profile social events were forced to postpone scheduled shows as a result of the latest lockdown restrictions.



Soulistic Agency, owned by DJ Black Coffee, has cancelled the three-day music and arts festival, “For The Youth Weekender”, which was supposed to take place as part of Youth Day commemoration from June 18 to 20 at Carfax in Newtown, Johannesburg...