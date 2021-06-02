Manganya embarks on 900km journey to raise funds for rural schools in Eastern Cape

Thami Manganya has embarked on a 20-day walk from Braamfontein in Johannesburg to his home in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape in an effort to raise R1.28m for resources for rural schools in the former Transkei region.

On Tuesday, Manganya, 26, spoke to Sowetan on day three of his walk while he was in Sasolburg, Free State.

"I'm mainly doing this for the poor and underprivileged in the villages. For those who are living the very same life that I lived in the village," he said.

"There are no resources in those schools. You'll find that pupils will be fighting over chairs and desks. We are very under-resourced. The way we live in the villages is not attractive and people leave to work in the cities, these are very good teachers and professionals because there are better conditions of living in the cities."

Manganya, who is a Bachelor of Arts graduate from Wits University, said this was the right time for him to tackle the 900km journey.

"I haven't been able to find a job, so I decided it would be a good time to do something that is close to my heart. I will strike while the iron is still hot, instead of waiting to do this in the future," he said.