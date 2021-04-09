DJ Sbu Leope's new Homegrown Radio goes live online

DJ Sbu Leope and his team have launched another online radio station called Homegrown Radio in an effort to open up the radio broadcasting industry.



The new online radio station was born out of the radio training programme I was Born to Speak on Radio, an initiative of Leadership 2020. The station started during the lockdown last year and plans to empower young people who have a passion for radio broadcasting...