S Mag

Sho Madjozi shines bright on billboard in Times Square, New York

04 March 2021 - 16:11
New Yorkers can get a taste of one of SA's biggest exports!
New Yorkers can get a taste of one of SA's biggest exports!
Image: Instagram/Sho Madjozi

Musician Sho Madjozi continues to fly the flag high abroad as she graces a billboard in Times Square, New York.

In her most recent international triumph that has the nation in awe, the star and her dance crew can be seen on a YouTube Music's Black Voices billboard in commercial hub Times Square, Manhattan.

Taking to Twitter, the John Cena hitmaker celebrated her latest win reminding fans of her beginnings.

“A village girl in Times Square,” said Sho.

According to YouTube, The #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund aims to celebrate the diverse set of voices on its platform.

"#YouTubeBlack Voices Fund is a global, multiyear commitment to uplift and grow black creators and artists on our platform, as well as to produce and acquire new YouTube Original programmes, focusing on racial justice and the black experience,” they said on their website.

The star had her fans filling the replies with congratulations and well wishes. Many thanked her for bringing SA to the global main stage and continuously winning.

Here are some of the responses:

Other SA celebs have had their faces featured on an international billboard. Earlier this year, DJ Black Coffee had his face lighting city centres in New York and Toronto merely hours after the release of his now-hit album Subconsciously.

Taking to social media, the star basked in the glory of his latest international success.

It's just over 48 hours since Subconsciously dropped and I'm completely blown away by all of the love and support from all about the world! Big love to the team at Spotify for bringing the album to bright lights in New York City and Toronto!" tweeted Black Coffee.

Master KG, Zozibini Tunzi, Bonang Matheba and Siya Kolisi crack nods for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards

Master KG, Zozibini Tunzi, Bonang Matheba, Thuso Mbedu and Siya Kolisi have each scored a nomination at the 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.
Entertainment
4 weeks ago

SA's top artists get nod for MTV Africa Music Awards

Mzansi A-listers Master KG, Kabza De Small, Busiswa, Blaq Diamond and Sho Madjozi lead the nomination pack for the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards ...
Entertainment
2 months ago

Sho Madjozi shares top beauty secrets

Award-winning musician and face of Nivea’s Perfect and Radiant 3-in-1 cleanser spills her best beauty secrets.
S Mag
5 months ago

Busiswa and Sho Madjozi to share a stage with Chris Brown and Rick Ross at Afro Nation

SA's Sho Madjozi and Busiswa are on the Afro Nation line-up, alongside Chris Brown and Rick Ross
Entertainment
5 months ago

Sho Madjozi, Khabonina & Amanda Du-Pont: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

Your weekly guide to what your favourite celebrities got up to.
S Mag
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X