Sho Madjozi shines bright on billboard in Times Square, New York

Musician Sho Madjozi continues to fly the flag high abroad as she graces a billboard in Times Square, New York.

In her most recent international triumph that has the nation in awe, the star and her dance crew can be seen on a YouTube Music's Black Voices billboard in commercial hub Times Square, Manhattan.

Taking to Twitter, the John Cena hitmaker celebrated her latest win reminding fans of her beginnings.

“A village girl in Times Square,” said Sho.