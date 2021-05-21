Popps hopes 'secret' Saftas won't be a ripper

Not having audience biggest challenge for awards show co-host

All eyes are on Dineo Langa, Mpho “Popps” Modikoane and Graeme Richards who have a tough task of hosting the 15th SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) in the age of the pandemic.



The awards will air in an unprecedented simulcast on SABC3 and Mzansi Magic tomorrow night...