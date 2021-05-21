Popps hopes 'secret' Saftas won't be a ripper
Not having audience biggest challenge for awards show co-host
All eyes are on Dineo Langa, Mpho “Popps” Modikoane and Graeme Richards who have a tough task of hosting the 15th SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) in the age of the pandemic.
The awards will air in an unprecedented simulcast on SABC3 and Mzansi Magic tomorrow night...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.