South Africa

Hawks nab police TRT member for colluding with 'unsavoury underworld characters' in Western Cape

03 May 2021 - 13:47
The Hawks have arrested a tactical response team member accused of colluding with underworld figures in the Western Cape. File photo.
The Hawks have arrested a tactical response team member accused of colluding with underworld figures in the Western Cape. File photo.
Image: SAPS

A police tactical response team (TRT) member has been arrested for corruption after allegedly peddling information to “unsavoury characters” in the Western Cape underworld.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) said on Monday that the 39-year-old member was arrested at the weekend on suspicion of “proliferation of information to unsavoury characters operating in the Western Cape underworld”.

The suspect was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation by the national task team investigating gang-related activities.

“It's alleged that the suspect had between 2019 and 2020 [been] enticed by an underworld figure to infiltrate the anti-gang unit and supply them with information relating to operations of the underworld figure in return for gratification,” the Hawks said in a statement.

The suspect and three accomplices will appear at the Bishop Lavis magistrate’s court on Tuesday. 

TimesLIVE

Hawks arrest eight over R25m ‘toilet tender fraud’ in Free State

A company allegedly submitted fraudulent documents for a R25m toilet infreastucture tender in the Free State.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X