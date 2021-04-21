Babes and Mampintsha to tie the knot this weekend

Gqom superstar Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane and her fiancé Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo will celebrate their traditional wedding this weekend in KwaZulu-Natal.

The news was confirmed to TshisaLIVE by Babes' sister and PR manager, Nondumiso Simelane, on Wednesday. “They are getting married on Sunday near Umhlanga,” she said.

Nondumiso said the two families were rushing around this week to make sure everything was perfect for this weekend, but said Babes was over the moon.

“Everyone is exhausted. It has been up and down. It's their traditional wedding so you can imagine all the preparation that goes into such a big occasion.”

The ceremony will be followed by a white wedding in a few months' time. “They will have a white wedding, but it is not this weekend. It may be in about two or three months from now,” Nondumiso added.

The couple got engaged in October last year, announcing the news with a video on social media of Mampintsha going down on one knee with a ring in his hand.