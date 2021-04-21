Legal team's 11th hour withdrawal 'fortuitous' for Zuma - trial delay expected even though NPA is ready

Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the Constitution, said in light of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment that closed the taps on state funding for Zuma's criminal trial “it is not surprising that his attorneys have withdrawn”.

“It is also rather fortuitous for Mr Zuma that it comes at this time. Because it may provide him with grounds to seek a delay in the trial.

“He would have to convince a court that additional time is necessary and what a reasonable delay might constitute.”

Naidoo said if necessary, he must apply for legal aid “and he will be means tested to determine if he qualifies for it”.

Advocate Paul Jorgensen told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE the “most innocent explanation” was insufficient funds.

“A second reason, could be a conflict within the legal team/or between his attorney and him in respect of the manner in which to handle the trial.

“At its most suspect, it is an orchestrated move on the part of Zuma to place his attorneys in a position where they perceive they have to ethically withdraw. The benefit to Zuma is that his trial is delayed,” Jorgensen said.

He said it was probable that the court would not just accept the withdrawal and attorneys had to ask for permission to do so.