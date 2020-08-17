DJ Tira confounds critics with his success
DJ Tira is not a jealous sour grape motivated by greed and envy.
Frankly, he has kept his head down and remained silent for far too long...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.