White wedding has to take place first

Babes Wodumo's reality show shelved due to Covid-19

Controversial couple Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s reality show, Uthando Lodumo, set to follow the next step in their volatile romance, has been put on ice due to the adjusted level 3 national lockdown regulations preventing them from having their dream wedding.



The series was set to premiere next month on Showmax and document the couple’s traditional and white wedding after Mampintsha dropped down on one knee to propose in October. Sowetan understands that lobola negotiations were completed last month...