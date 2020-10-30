Kgomotso Matsunyane back with a bang

TV personality and former Kaya FM presenter Kgomotso Matsunyane returns to TV after a five-year hiatus to host a new show which starts on SABC2 on Sunday.

Matsunyane will co-host an eight-part talk-show called It’s A Feminist Thing with Phinah Kodisang, Thando Gumede and Nyiko Shikwambane.

The seasoned talk-show host last hosted Rise, a lifestyle talk-show on the SABC in 2015..

Produced by the Soul City Institute (SCI), the show tackles relationships between women and looks at how women support and empower each other while exploring patriarchy’s divisive and destructive power.

The show was inspired by the feminist revolution that took shape during the #TheTotalShutdown, the #SandtonShutdown, and the protests of women who took to the streets after a 19-year-old University of Cape Town student, Uyinene Mrwetyana, was tortured, raped and murdered in a post office on August 24 2019.

Matsunyane said about the show: “There’s nothing quite like it on TV, and we hope that the audience will engage with the issues in a meaningful way that will enable us to find lasting solutions that will make a difference in the ordinary lives of South African women. We intend to spark conversations and hope families will watch the show together and take the conversation further in their own homes.”

CEO of SCI Phinah Kodisang said: “The partnership with the AWDF [African Women's Development Fund] and the SABC has enabled SCI to produce a phenomenal, one-of-its-kind, unapologetically feminist show. "I’m proud to be a leader of an organisation that continues to remain relevant and does ground-breaking work that influences and shapes and the lives of millions of children, adults and communities within South Africa and the continent. I look forward to conversations that will be sparked by It’s A Feminist Thing.”

SABC2 programme manager Jacqui Hlongwane said: "I hope It’s A Feminist Thing will go some way to inform and educate South Africans, particularly men, who are the main perpetrators. Families, friends and the general public also have a responsibility to make this kind of violence totally unacceptable. South Africa’s scourge of femicide and gender-based violence will not shift unless every individual and sector of society plays their part. This is our collective responsibility.”