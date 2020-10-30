Entertainment

TV presenter steers new show that tackles women's empowerment issues

Kgomotso Matsunyane back with a bang

By Patience Bambalele - 30 October 2020 - 09:41
Kgomotso Matsunyane
Kgomotso Matsunyane
Image: Akona Kenqu

TV personality and former Kaya FM presenter Kgomotso Matsunyane returns to TV after a five-year hiatus to host a new show which starts on SABC2 on Sunday.

Matsunyane  will co-host an eight-part talk-show called  It’s A Feminist Thing with Phinah Kodisang, Thando Gumede and Nyiko Shikwambane.

The seasoned talk-show host last hosted Rise, a  lifestyle talk-show on the SABC in 2015..

Produced by the Soul City Institute (SCI), the show tackles relationships between women and looks at how women support and empower each other while exploring patriarchy’s divisive and destructive power.

 The show was inspired by the feminist revolution that took shape during the #TheTotalShutdown, the #SandtonShutdown, and  the protests of women who took to the streets after a 19-year-old University of Cape Town student, Uyinene Mrwetyana, was tortured, raped and murdered in a post office on  August 24 2019. 

Matsunyane  said about the show: “There’s nothing quite like it on TV, and we hope that the audience will engage with the issues in a meaningful way that will enable us to find lasting solutions that will make a difference in the ordinary lives of South African women. We intend to spark conversations and hope families will watch the show together and take the conversation further in their own homes.” 

CEO of SCI Phinah Kodisang said: “The partnership with the AWDF [African Women's Development Fund] and the SABC has enabled SCI to produce a phenomenal, one-of-its-kind, unapologetically feminist show.  "I’m proud to be a leader of an organisation that continues to remain relevant and does ground-breaking work that influences and shapes and the lives of millions of children, adults and communities within South Africa and the continent. I look forward to conversations that will be sparked by It’s A Feminist Thing.”

SABC2 programme manager Jacqui Hlongwane said: "I hope It’s A Feminist Thing will go some way to inform and educate South Africans, particularly men, who are the main perpetrators. Families, friends and the general public also have a responsibility to make this kind of violence totally unacceptable. South Africa’s scourge of femicide and gender-based violence will not shift unless every individual and sector of society plays their part. This is our collective responsibility.”

WATCH | Babes Wodumo is a fiancé after Mampintsha proposed live on radio

"I’m left speechless, the journey wasn’t easy but we stuck together through thick and thin. Ngiyabonga Mashimane," Babes Wodumo said.
Entertainment
3 hours ago

Carol Ofori returns to her roots on radio

Presenter moves back to KZN.
Entertainment
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...
Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
X