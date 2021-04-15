‘Municipalities must be depoliticised or we are doomed,’ says deputy DG

Ngqaleni, who has headed Treasury’s intergovernmental relations department since 2013, questions why capacity is still an issue in local government, saying “in a well governed municipality that has got political leadership that wants to do the right thing, they will be able to hire and put in place a competent administration”.

Ngqaleni said local government salaries are higher than the average public sector salaries.

“Even the poorest municipalities are paying more than what the public sector is paying and they should be able to attract the right skills and retain them. But part of the problem is that retention of the right people has been a problem. If we don’t have an enabling political environment that drives good governance, then [we] will continue to have a problem,” she says.

Ngqaleni said while the metros have been doing “relatively well”, upheavals in political leadership, factional battles or coalition disruptions cause anxiety among officials.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re good or not and sometimes you find that they get replaced by people who are perhaps not as competent as they should be. And those are the choices that get made at that level,” she said.

Ngqaleni said the state of affairs will only be solved “if we can depoliticise administration”. In addition, professionalising the public service will help, “so you have professionals running the municipalities who [are not impacted by] who is in political office”.

“The professionalisation of the public service and the delinking of the administration with politics is critical. We are paying well in local government and will attract people, but at the moment, professionally, it’s a bit risky because of the politics, even though the salaries are good. We still talk about capacity because it is a created thing, not an inherent thing.”

Ngqaleni said while 95% of SA’s municipalities submit their budget data in a compliant manner, “what we are struggling with is the credibility of the data itself”.

“A lot of these municipalities avoid planning, budgeting, transacting and reporting within the system,” she said.