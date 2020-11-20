Bridget Masinga returns to radio with SAfm show

Bridget Masinga is making her radio comeback tonight on SAfm almost a year after leaving Kaya FM.

Masinga will host new Friday night show Off The Pitch! that will air between 7pm and 9pm.

While she’s over the moon about returning behind the mic, she’s more excited that for the first time in her illustrious radio career, her parents will get to listen to her in KwaZulu Natal.

Masinga has worked for regional commercial stations including Kaya FM, Jacaranda FM and YFM.

“I’m excited that my parents can finally listen to me after 16 years of radio. I have been fortunate that I have worked for the biggest commercial regional radio stations in the last 16 years and it has been a brilliant journey,” Masinga said.

“But I have never worked for SABC directly. This is the first time that I have a SABC staff card. My mom and dad in KZN and my relatives in Nelspruit can listen to me without having DStv.”

The show will focus on spotlighting Africans creatives and how they are using their cultural identify to celebrate and display their art.

Masinga said that SAfm is the perfect new radio home for her because their vision and synergy aligned.

“Sometimes it’s just a matter of what do you want to do next and how do you proceed for the next three to five years because of your life and career,” Masinga said.

“What kind of conversations do you want to have and who can help facilitate that? For those reasons SAFM has a very dynamic, robust and rich history and heritage in SA broadcasting.

“They have a big footprint as one of the biggest talk radio stations nationally. They are also in an interesting position is trying to grow a younger audience, which is always a sweet spot in broadcasting.”

Since departing Kaya FM in January Masinga has been busy completing her BA in politics and development.