Drip Gogo unlucky in love but not new to the limelight

Amapiano muso sets record straight on dating show rumours

Date My Family bachelor Drip Gogo is a rising amapiano musician who has worked with DJ Sumbody, Lamiez Holworthy and Junior Taurus.



The 22-year-old traditional healer, born Nhlanhla Moqhayi, matched up with Mbali on the episode that aired on Sunday and to the surprise of the audience quickly fell in love with her after their first date. Sadly, Drip Gogo reveals that they have since broken up...