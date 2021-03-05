Entertainment

Next project already in the pipeline

Mavuso talks R&B revival, queer love, debut album Langa

05 March 2021 - 10:39

Langa Mavuso started the year with a two-week hospital stay after being diagnosed with deadly meningitis. But fear not, he’s back to full health and has just dropped the romantic music video for Pretend, featuring Aimee George.

Sowetan catches up with Mavuso on R&B revival, queer love, debut album Langa and his next record...

