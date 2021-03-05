Next project already in the pipeline
Mavuso talks R&B revival, queer love, debut album Langa
Langa Mavuso started the year with a two-week hospital stay after being diagnosed with deadly meningitis. But fear not, he’s back to full health and has just dropped the romantic music video for Pretend, featuring Aimee George.
Sowetan catches up with Mavuso on R&B revival, queer love, debut album Langa and his next record...
