South African Music Awards receive record number of entries

The South African Music Awards (Samas) has hit an all-time record with the number of entries received this year, while Idols SA’s has also impressed with its first-ever online auditions.

According to data set to be released by the Recording Industry of SA (Risa) today, a total of 1,163 musicians have entered this year’s Samas race.

The eligibility period was from November 2020 and ended on January 31 2021, with most of the submissions made online. In the last five years, the Samas have seen a spike in entries as follows: 400 in 2016, 740 in 2017, 778 in 2018, 752 in 2019 and 802 last year.

“We are greatly encouraged by this huge number of entries that came despite the challenges we faced as a nation from Covid-19 pandemic to economic woes and loss of income especially in the creative sector,” said RiSA chief executive Nhlanhla Sibisi.

With 170 submissions received, the Best Collaboration category got the most number of entries. The newly introduced Best Amapiano Album category was well received with 63 entries; while Best Kwaito Album got 19 submissions and Best Gqom Album attracted 14.

“We are humbled that the industry has voted in overwhelmingly great numbers and that they believe the Sama has a place in their careers and the industry they operate in.

“This has been an incredible and successful drive, congratulations to the team at the Sama and best wishes to the musicians who have brought their names forward.”