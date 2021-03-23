Mrs SA semifinalist says women should not be deterred from believing they are beautiful
When Sowetan columnist and relationship guru Phindi Grootboom told her husband that she was entering the Mrs SA pageant, he was quite surprised.
"When I first told my husband he gave me a blank stare. I think it's because people think of the usual and traditional pageants where women wear swimsuits," she chuckled...
