Marriage a place of trust, unity, loyalty and harmony

A married state of mind relies on ability to reach agreement

The strongest teams in sports have chemistry beyond the field of play and locker-room. They’re a blend of experience, communication and unity; and they learn to overcome adversity through agreements and disagreements as well as mutual respect. Those qualities lead to championships and celebrations.



The same is true of marriage. The power of agreement, even if it means to disagree, holds the potential for happiness, joy and celebrations...