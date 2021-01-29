Mamba’s revenge unfolds like lethal game of Russian roulette

Scandalous Violetta exits soapie with a bang

Prepare for all hell to break loose when Cindy Mahlangu exits Scandal! with a bang tonight.



Last night’s nail-biting cliffhanger saw ruthless Mamba (Simo Magwaza) finally confront his wife Violetta (Mahlangu) and lover Simo (Sandile Mahlangu) about their adulterous affair...