Maleme got freedom when her tormentor was killed
How abuse imprisoned TV star
Matshepo Maleme has for the first time in almost 20 years spoken out about surviving gender-based violence.
The 40-year-old actor known for her recent roles in Scandal! and Skeem Saam told Sowetan yesterday that the abuse lasted for eight years starting when she was 22...
