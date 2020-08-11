Lithapo's leading actor Nolo's star shining brighter

Leading actor Nolo in new SABC2 Sesotho Telenovela, Lithapo, whose real name is Khojane Morai, says that he got into the spotlight within just a year of being in the acting industry unlike most actors.



The newcomer first graced the small screen as an extra on e.tv's Scandal!, followed by his role as Justine in the now cancelled popular soapie Isthembiso. He now plays a starring role of Nolo, short for Lehlohonolo, that comes from QwaQwa to search for his long-lost father in the city of gold ...