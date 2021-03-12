Robin Thicke shares love and loss in latest album

'This has been the most dynamic, dramatic seven years of my life'

Robin Thicke’s eighth album On Earth, and In Heaven is a sonic ode to the losses he suffered over the past seven years.



These include the death of his father Alan, manager Jordan Feldstein and mentor Andre Harrell; his divorce from actor Paula Patton; and his Malibu home burning down in the devastating Woolsey fire...