Music legend Makeba would have turned 89 today

Mama Africa's grandson wants icon remembered for her passion of taking care of young girls

As SA celebrates the birthday of the late legendary music icon and activist Miriam Makeba, her grandson Lindelani Makeba-Lee would like her to be remembered for the social work she did.



Makeba died in 2008 of cardiac arrest after performing in Italy and would have turned 89 today. ..