Music legend Makeba would have turned 89 today
Mama Africa's grandson wants icon remembered for her passion of taking care of young girls
As SA celebrates the birthday of the late legendary music icon and activist Miriam Makeba, her grandson Lindelani Makeba-Lee would like her to be remembered for the social work she did.
Makeba died in 2008 of cardiac arrest after performing in Italy and would have turned 89 today. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.