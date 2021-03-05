Former child star looks back to career that led to motherhood

Pabi still shining after 30 years

Like a caterpillar that transforms into a blooming butterfly, beloved former child star Pabi Moloi has continuously captivated audiences throughout her kaleidoscopic three-decade career.



The 37-year-old television and radio maven’s showbiz trajectory started at the tender age of four doing commercials. By 11, she launched her presenting career on KTV...