Radio veterans pay tribute to Baird

Late radio veteran Rowena Baird, who lived a consistently principled life from the first time she was on air to the last show she did three weeks ago, was a rare quality in the broadcasting industry.

These are the words of another battle-scarred radio presenter, Nothemba Madumo, who worked with Baird before the new South Africa in the late 1980s.

Baird died on Friday after a long battle with colon cancer . She was 50.

Madumo, who presents a jazz show on Metro FM on Sunday evenings, said she will remember Baird as someone who was generous and loved people.

"She had strong African roots in her and was a spiritual person," Madumo said. "She was very generous and always wanted to host. A lot of us in the industry would spend long periods without seeing each other, and the next we meet it will be at her house.

"My last words to her would be, 'thank you for being true to who you were and being an honest person'."