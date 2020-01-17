Tbo Touch accused of hijacking Soweto television station

Radio and television personality Tbo Touch is accused of hijacking one of Gauteng's top community television stations.

The former Metro FM DJ, whose real name is Thabo Molefe, last month suspended most of Soweto TV's producers in what some say is part of his "take-over bid" for the station.

Tbo Touch, who used to run his own online TV station called Touch HD, was appointed Soweto TV director about seven months ago.

He has since been acting as CEO following the axing of Bridget Nkuna in September.

Now the popular DJ finds himself at the centre of a storm between the station's founders and its current board. Tshepo Thafeng, the founder of Soweto TV, is alleging the station's board was not democratically elected.

Thafeng told Sowetan yesterday he has reported the matter to the complaints and compliance commission of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

"It is also not clear where the AGM [annual general meeting] was held, who attended the meeting and who audited the financial statements. The AGM was also not advertised, as per the law," he said.

Thafeng said he was also concerned that Tbo Touch's position was never advertised.

"Even when you are acting CEO, the position needs to be advertised," he said.