A lovers’ quarrel ends up in spectacular destruction

R1m house demolished after woman dumps lover

A four-bedroom house in Mpumalanga demolished following a bitter lovers’ tiff was in the process of being sold for just over R1m.



The demolition, which took place in KaMagugu, a semi-suburb outside Mbombela, caused a social media storm last week as its video clips were widely shared. It is alleged that the house was destroyed following a lovers’ quarrel between health department employees in an office romance for years...