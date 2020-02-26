Tresor's hijacked SUV recovered

Police have made a breakthrough in the hijacking and kidnapping case of award-winning musician Tresor, which happened earlier this month.

The Range Rover Evoque belonging to the Sondela hitmaker was recovered in Roodepoort.

Police spokesperson Cpt Kay Makhubele confirmed that three suspects were arrested in relation to the crime in Meadowlands, Soweto, last week.

"The Johannesburg Flying Squad police made a breakthrough following the arrest of three suspects in possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and hijacked motor vehicles," Makhubele said.

"Meanwhile, two motor vehicles were recovered. two hijacked vehicles were recovered in Roodepoort while following the intelligence-driven information.

The arrested suspects will appear in Roodepoort magistrate's court soon."

Tresor praised the cops for their breakthrough and thanked fans for all their well wishes since the incident happened on February 6.