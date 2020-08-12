'God wiped away my tears & gave me joy in abundance' - Simz Ngema announces pregnancy

Congratulations have been flooding in for actress Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema, after she revealed on Wednesday that she is pregnant with her first child.

The star, who lost her husband Dumi Masilela in a botched hijacking in 2017, took to Instagram to announce the good news.

Posting a picture of her baby bump, Simz said God had wiped away her tears and gave her “joy in abundance”.

This is also the first time that she revealed that she and actor Tino Chinyani are a couple. She thanked him for giving her a “beautiful gift”” and teaching her to “love again”.

“Indeed there is a God in heaven. He wiped away my tears and gave me joy in abundance. You’ve brought hope and purpose to my life. Tino, I will forever be grateful to you for this beautiful gift and for teaching me how to love again. I love you both with all my heart,” she wrote.