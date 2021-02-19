Hot DJ shuns powerful parentage
DBN Gogo breaks out on her own merits
It’s no secret that DBN Gogo is the daughter of former cabinet minister Jeff Radebe and fellow ANC veteran Thuthukile Skweyiya.
But she has cleverly tiptoed around her inherited fame, while crafting a booming showbiz career without name dropping her powerful parents...
