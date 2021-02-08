Entertainment

King Monada, Kwenisto make peace over Song of the Year saga

08 February 2021 - 15:57

Award-winning musician Steven Khutso Kgatla ,popularly known as King Monada, and former SABC radio DJ Kwena ‘Kwenisto’ Makgakga have smoked the peace pipe after a Song of the Year debacle that left social media abuzz.

 King Monada and the former Thobela FM DJ  put the matter to rest on Sunday after Makgakga wrote on social media requesting to have a  cup of tea with the musician at Mokgolobotho village, nearTzaneen...

