Star-studded line-up for Period Poverty Benefit Concert
Metro FM radio host Lerato Kganyago is raising funds to buy sanitary towels for girls and women from disadvantaged backgrounds through a star-studded virtual music concert that will take place on Friday.
The concert will feature personalities such as Sphe, Naves, Naked DJ, Lamiez Holworthy, Dineo Ranaka, DJ Zinhle, DJ Jawz, Ayanda MVP, DJ China, Miss Pru DJ, DJ Sumbody, Moflava and DJs from other African countries...
