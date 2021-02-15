Warrant of arrest issued for husband of Lesedi FM radio presenter Dimakatso Ratselane
A warrant of arrest has been issued against the husband of radio presenter Dimakatso Ratselane who was stabbed several times.
Free State police spokesperson Brig Montantsi Makhele said after several attempts to get in contact with the husband of the Lesedi FM current affairs presenter, who was brutally attacked, the police took the investigation to another level and obtained a warrant of arrest...
