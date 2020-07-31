Fulu and Tumi prove an unlikely hit in Seriously Single
Local cinema's best-kept secret Fulu Mugovhani and leading comedienne Tumi Morake are a winning yet unexpected recipe in new local film Seriously Single.
The surprising comic brilliance of Mugovhani - renowned for her Safta-winning performance in Ayanda and dramatic pivot in Scandal! - further proves why she is cinematic gold in the rom-com...
