Lesedi FM sacks its gospel show presenter
Lesedi FM has fired its gospel show presenter, Reverend Lefa Pheto.
Though the SABC flatly refused to state the reason for terminating Pheto's contract, Sowetan can reveal that it was suspected misconduct...
