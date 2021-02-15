Entertainment

The pianist is praised for his exploratory approach to music

Moses Molelekwa hailed 20 years after his death

15 February 2021 - 08:39

The local music industry remembered jazz pianist Moses Taiwa Molelekwa at the weekend and described him as one of the greatest keyboard players in the country.

A composer and producer, he was 27 when he was found hanged next to the body of his wife, Florence Mtoba, on February 13 2001...

