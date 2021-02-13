Celebrating World Radio Day: An ode to decades of radio
As the world marks World Radio Day today, SABC group executive for radio Nada Wotshela wants South Africans to remember that access to information is one of the basic human rights.
Wotshela said the industry should bear in mind that it was doing it to empower people out there, to educate and inform them...
