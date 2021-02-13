Ngathwala ngaye inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet says Kelly Khumalo
It is past time South Africans dumped Western notions and stories when celebrating love and start embracing our own rich culture, songstress Kelly Khumalo declares.
The musician, who recently shattered a major milestone when her single Empini reached gold, was speaking about her song Ngwathwala ngaye, which was released this week...
