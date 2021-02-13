Entertainment

Ngathwala ngaye inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet says Kelly Khumalo

By Linda Kea Moreotsene - 13 February 2021 - 10:06

It is past time South Africans dumped Western notions and stories when celebrating love and start embracing our own rich culture, songstress Kelly Khumalo declares.

The musician, who recently shattered a major milestone when her single Empini reached gold, was speaking about her song Ngwathwala ngaye, which was released this week...

