Kelly Khumalo’s 'Empini' goes gold

Songstress Kelly Khumalo has proven yet again that no matter what is thrown her way, she remains worthy of the vocal highness nickname her fans have given her, as she revealed that her single Empini has been certified gold.

The single, which comes from Kelly's album The Voice of Africa, was released earlier this year and has been a firm fave since then.

All Kelly could express with tears in her eyes, was gratitude.

“Wow ... he keeps on blessing me,” she said.