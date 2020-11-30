Zungu wins big at Crown Gospel Music Awards

Gospel star Thinah Zungu stole the limelight last night when he walked away with two awards at this year’s Crown Gospel Music Awards.

The event that was flighted on SABC2 took place at The Station in Durban where music stars like Kelly Khumalo, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Dumi Mkokstad and Ayanda Ntanzi performed. Zungu walked away with Best Gospel Classic of All Times Award with his song Indoda Yesitezi and Best Song Writer Award.

Speaking briefly to SowetanLIVE, Zungu said: “I’m very excited to win two awards... the last time I won a Crown award was in 2014. I am happy that still in 2020 I was able to be recognised again.”

Gospel sensation Canaan Nyathi won the Best Gospel Song Award with his hit track Baba Ziveza.