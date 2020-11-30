Zungu wins big at Crown Gospel Music Awards
Gospel star Thinah Zungu stole the limelight last night when he walked away with two awards at this year’s Crown Gospel Music Awards.
The event that was flighted on SABC2 took place at The Station in Durban where music stars like Kelly Khumalo, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Dumi Mkokstad and Ayanda Ntanzi performed. Zungu walked away with Best Gospel Classic of All Times Award with his song Indoda Yesitezi and Best Song Writer Award.
Speaking briefly to SowetanLIVE, Zungu said: “I’m very excited to win two awards... the last time I won a Crown award was in 2014. I am happy that still in 2020 I was able to be recognised again.”
Gospel sensation Canaan Nyathi won the Best Gospel Song Award with his hit track Baba Ziveza.
Award-winning gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad was named the Best Gospel Artist of the Year while Puleng March took Best Female Gospel Artist. Tshwane Gospel Choir walked away with Best Gospel Group Award. Singer Bucy Radebe, who was nominated in four categories, won Best Newcomer of the Year. The late gospel singer and music producer Neyi Zimu who died in December last year after a struggle with cancer won Best Gospel Producer for the project Women in Praise Volume 5, while the Best Male Artist award went to Sbu Banda.
Aaron Nkosi and David Segal both won Best Engineer. Clap and Tab group Arising Stars walked away with Best Clap and Tap Gospel Song. The award for Best Accapella Group went to God's Grace Ministries and Best Collaboration Award went to Artist United.
Contemporary gospel music legend Benjamin Dube won Best Gospel DVD Award, while Go Explo won Best Gospel Album. Joyous of God took Best Gospel Amazion while Best Gospel TV Show went to Sunday Spirit.
