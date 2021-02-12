Actress translates a E'skia Mphahlele classic into Sepedi

Rami Chuene fights to keep indigenous languages alive

TV and film star Rami Chuene is known for speaking out about exploitation in the entertainment industry and has now taken up the fight to keep indigenous languages alive.



Chuene has translated one of the classic novels by the late author Es’kia Mphahlele, Father Come Home into, Sepedi...