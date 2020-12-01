Sowetan Women’s Club summer inspiration launch

Actress Rami Chuene speaks about body shaming, kids and GBV

The cold and dreary weather on Saturday failed to dampen the warm spirit of sisterhood and friendship at the Sowetan Women’s Club summer inspiration launch.



Women from all walks of life gathered to hear from speaker Rami Chuene on a variety of topics such as body shaming, relating to one’s children, and the persistent and prolific issue of gender-based violence. ..