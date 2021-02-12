EFF slams ‘wasteful’ heavy police presence at toned-down Sona
The EFF on Thursday criticised the heavy police presence in parliament for the state of the nation address (Sona).
The red berets said this “distracted” police resources from combating violent crimes in communities.
This year’s Sona was low budget and broke most traditions with only 50 members in attendance while the rest of the MPs attended virtually.
Sona 2021 cost SA R100,000 of the R2.2mn set aside for the event.
Despite this, the EFF said government missed out on an opportunity to save the country more money by spending on the deployment of law enforcement officials.
The party accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of collaborating with police minister Bheki Cele on what it termed “the looting of resources” during a pandemic.
“There is no logic to the deployment of police in a parliament that is largely set to be attended virtually, where there are no guests and as a result no threats to be combated.
“Why should taxpayers’ money be unnecessarily wasted for an individual like Cyril Ramaphosa, who can’t even guarantee simple, life-saving resources like vaccines which are desperately needed by South Africans,” said the party.
SAPS members around Parliament.#SONA2021 pic.twitter.com/wA97kcCudN— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) February 11, 2021
While some agreed with the EFF, many said the deployment of law enforcement in parliament was justified.
SAPS is there to maintain law&order, EFF is known for total disregard of the law and they're always out of order.— Mavusana (@samvusimasango) February 11, 2021
Last time I checked, the ANC was the government of the day, mandated by the voters of South Africa. Until a new government takes over, let’s allow the ANC to lead. And that includes organizing SONA.— Seth (@baloyi_hlengani) February 11, 2021
I don't agree with you Fighters, the president and his deputy are category 1 VIPS and they need protection at all costs, look what happened to the Vice President of the United States Of America on the 6th of January, he was nearly killed because of lack of security.— Green Mokoto (@GreenMokoto2) February 11, 2021
So you get an opportunity for ATTACK! A national key point can't be left naked,you know that— uPhuthumile (@Watu_JayP) February 11, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.