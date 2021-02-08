Mthatha-born actor cast in Ridley Scott TV series
Litha Bam's Hollywood dream comes alive
Local star Litha Bam has scored a dream job for any actor by starring in four-time Oscar-nominated director Ridley Scott’s new television series, Raised by Wolves.
The first season of the sci-fi series is currently the second most popular show on streaming platform Showmax after premiering last Monday...
