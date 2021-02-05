Local celebs who killed it in the #Over40challenge
The #over40challenge on social media has been showing us the reason why they say "black don’t crack".
Our favourite celebrities over the age of 40 came to the challenge to show off stunning images of themselves glowing and looking healthy and happy.
We live in an ageist society that can be judgmental about age. Some people are even uncomfortable talking about their age openly for many reasons including not wanting to be judged.
We suggest you make a decision to be the best version of yourself at your current age and live your life to the fullest.
Here are some of the celebs that showed up to the chalenge to remind us that age is nothing but a number!
Singer and actress KB looks confident and sexy in this fabulous red dress. Hard to tel the performer is over 40.
We love how regal songstress Simphiwe Dana looks in these pictures. Dana has always been a beauty, and as they say, is aging ike fine wine!
Actress Rami Chuene looks absolutely stunning in every frame and we love all her different looks.
Actress Nambitha Mpumlwana shut down the challenge when she posted her picture, showing us just how beautiful she is at 53.
It was refreshing to see a few male celebrities taking part in this challenge and they came through with grown swag. DJ Sbu put many younger men to shame with his fit physique.
We love this picture of musician Stoan Seate, all suited up in a fitted suit with a beard full of greys popping out.
We love this picture of fashion designer Ephymol looking content, happy and chilled out.