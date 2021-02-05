Local celebs who killed it in the #Over40challenge

The #over40challenge on social media has been showing us the reason why they say "black don’t crack".

Our favourite celebrities over the age of 40 came to the challenge to show off stunning images of themselves glowing and looking healthy and happy.

We live in an ageist society that can be judgmental about age. Some people are even uncomfortable talking about their age openly for many reasons including not wanting to be judged.

We suggest you make a decision to be the best version of yourself at your current age and live your life to the fullest.

Here are some of the celebs that showed up to the chalenge to remind us that age is nothing but a number!