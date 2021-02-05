Morare's short film Lakutshon’ilanga makes world premiere

Miriam Makeba's hit song resonates with filmmaker

The powerful message in Miriam Makeba’s hit song Lakutshon’ilanga has inspired emerging filmmaker Phumi Morare to name her film after the song.



Lakutshon’ilanga (When the Sun Sets), which made its world premiere last week at the Clermont-Ferrand Film Festival, is a beautiful SA film about a black woman’s transcendence under the constraints of oppression. Featuring stars Zikhona Bali, Aphiwe Mkefe, Thembekile Mathe and Awonke Mtonjana, the short film is a tribute to the many black mothers in SA who fought against impossible odds during apartheid...