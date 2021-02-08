Classrooms in short supply
Mad rush as Gauteng prepares for new school year
With just a week before the opening of schools, a number of Gauteng pupils are being referred to district offices as some schools in the province are already full.
Most schools complained about a shortage of classrooms and teachers, which leads to parents forming snaking queues outside district offices looking for space for their children at the beginning of every academic calendar...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.