Think out of the box and explore a side passion

Covid-19 lesson: a musician does not live on beats alone

After a year of toil and turmoil, it's high time the entertainment industry wakes up.



Even as we ring in 2021, cautiously optimistic that this year will be better than the last, the legacy of 2020 continues unabated, its foul stench lingering in the air like body tissue ravaged by gangrene. Well, at least that's how I feel. ..