Free State farmers plead for roads to be repaired after flooding

Agricultural association Free State Agriculture has asked the province's police, roads and transport department to ensure that the province's roads are repaired after flooding in the past two weeks.

FSA also appealed to the department to declare the areas affected by floods as disaster areas, to make available resources to assist in the repair of the roads.

The request follows flooding in the province since the beginning of the year, which has resulted in many roads and bridges being washed away or rendered impassable.

The agricultural association claimed that in recent years, roads in the province have been very poorly maintained.

FSA said there was a breakdown in critical infrastructure required for continued economic activity in rural areas. It said farmers would increasingly find it difficult to transport produce to markets.

It said the increased immobility was placing the lives and livelihoods of whole communities in danger.

Many poor people, for example, were not able to access medical care. Farm workers were also finding it increasingly challenging to travel to and from work.